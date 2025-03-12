Fantasy Hockey
William Lagesson headshot

William Lagesson News: Remains firmly in press box

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Lagesson was scratched for the 28th consecutive game in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Sabres.

Lagesson has made two appearances this season, both in December. The Red Wings seem content to run with the same six blueliners each game, as Lagesson has not mounted a challenge to Justin Holl, Albert Johansson or Erik Gustafsson for playing time since the calendar flipped to January. At this rate, it will likely take an injury or two for Lagesson to get a look in the lineup.

William Lagesson
Detroit Red Wings
