William Nylander News: Another apple at 4 Nations Face-Off
Nylander picked up an assist Monday in Sweden's 2-1 win over the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
It was his second assist. Nylander heads back to Toronto after a solid, yet unspectacular tournament. It's not that Willie had a bad competition -- it's that he didn't explode offensively to help carry Sweden closer to the top of the standings. Nylander won't let it weigh on him -- he is the epitome of the idiom water off a duck's back.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now