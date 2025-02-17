Fantasy Hockey
William Nylander News: Another apple at 4 Nations Face-Off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Nylander picked up an assist Monday in Sweden's 2-1 win over the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

It was his second assist. Nylander heads back to Toronto after a solid, yet unspectacular tournament. It's not that Willie had a bad competition -- it's that he didn't explode offensively to help carry Sweden closer to the top of the standings. Nylander won't let it weigh on him -- he is the epitome of the idiom water off a duck's back.

