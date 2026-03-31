William Nylander News: Compiles four points Monday
Nylander scored a goal, distributed three assists, fired eight shots on net and served two PIM in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.
Nylander played a hand in all four of Toronto's regulation goals and served as the primary playmaker on all three goals he assisted. With his four-point night, he is up to 26 goals, 45 assists, 136 shots on net and 23 blocked shots across 58 games this season. The four-point outing was his second of the season. The 29-year-old winger has been hot since the Olympic break with eight goals and 17 points over his last 16 games. He's performed well on a per-game basis this season and holds excellent fantasy value for the remainder of the regular season.
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