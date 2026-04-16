William Nylander headshot

William Nylander News: Ends year at 30-goal mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Nylander scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Senators.

Nylander was hot to end the year, scoring four goals and adding two assists over the last three games. The surge got him to the 30-goal mark for the fifth year in a row and the sixth time in his 11-year career. He closed at 79 points, 156 shots on net and a minus-14 rating across 65 appearances, his lowest games-played total since the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign.

William Nylander
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Nylander See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Nylander See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
6 days ago
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 50
NHL
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 50
Author Image
Jan Levine
9 days ago
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
11 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
18 days ago