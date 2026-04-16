William Nylander News: Ends year at 30-goal mark
Nylander scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Senators.
Nylander was hot to end the year, scoring four goals and adding two assists over the last three games. The surge got him to the 30-goal mark for the fifth year in a row and the sixth time in his 11-year career. He closed at 79 points, 156 shots on net and a minus-14 rating across 65 appearances, his lowest games-played total since the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Nylander See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15Yesterday
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 509 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week11 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Nylander See More