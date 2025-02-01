William Nylander News: Fifth 30-goal season

Nylander scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 win over Edmonton. He had five shots.

It was Nylander's 30th goal of the season. He sent a wrist shot from the high slot through traffic, beating Stuart Skinner low stick side. It's the fifth time he has hit the 30-goal plateau. Nylander is now in sole possession of second place in the NHL with 23 even-strength goals, behind leader Leon Draisaitl (26).