William Nylander News: First goal in nine games

Nylander scored a goal in a 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Thursday.

Nylander blocked a shot at the right point and took off, skating in alone to score past Pyotr Kochetkov's blocker. The goal was his first in nine games, and his 24th overall. That puts him fourth in the NHL behind Leon Draisaitl (31), Mikko Rantanen (25) and Brayden Point (25). Willie scores in bunches, so this could be the start of a run.