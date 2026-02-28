William Nylander headshot

William Nylander News: First goal since Olympics

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Nylander scored a goal in a 5-2 loss to the Senators on Saturday.

Nylander has three points (one goal, two assists) in three games since his return from the Olympics. He has eight shots in that span. Nylander continues to lead the Leafs in scoring with 55 points (19 goals, 36 assists; 94 shots) in just 43 games. Auston Matthews is the next-highest scorer with 51 points in 54 games.

William Nylander
Toronto Maple Leafs
