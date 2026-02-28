William Nylander News: First goal since Olympics
Nylander scored a goal in a 5-2 loss to the Senators on Saturday.
Nylander has three points (one goal, two assists) in three games since his return from the Olympics. He has eight shots in that span. Nylander continues to lead the Leafs in scoring with 55 points (19 goals, 36 assists; 94 shots) in just 43 games. Auston Matthews is the next-highest scorer with 51 points in 54 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Nylander See More
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions21 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break25 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 325 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto41 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 1346 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Nylander See More