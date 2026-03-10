William Nylander News: Five-game, five-point streak

Nylander scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-1 loss to Montreal.

Nylander is on a five-game, five-point scoring streak that includes three goals and two assists. He also has points in eight of his last nine contests (four goals, seven assists; 24 shots). Nylander continues to sit at the top of the Leafs' scoring list with 59 points (21 goals, 38 assists) in just 47 games. To put his production into perspective, Willie sits in a three-way tie for 35th in the NHL in scoring, but he's in a tie for 11th in points per game. That's Mark Scheifele/Jack Eichel/Mikko Rantanen territory. Nylander is that valuable.