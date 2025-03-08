William Nylander News: Five-game, seven-point streak

Nylander picked up two assists in a 7-4 loss to the Avalanche on Saturday.

Nylander is riding a five-game, seven-game streak (two goals, five assists), and he has 10 points, including eight assists, in his last eight games. Willie continues to sit in the NHL's top-three goal scorers (35); he and Mark Scheifele are tied behind NHL leader, Leon Draisaitl (46). Nylander also has 205 shots, which ties him with Nikita Kucherov for 11th overall this year.