William Nylander News: Forces overtime Friday
Nylander scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
Nylander's goal with 6:10 left in the third period forced overtime. He had been limited to one helper over his previous three contests. The 29-year-old star is up to 24 goals, 64 points, 120 shots on net and a minus-7 rating across 53 appearances this season while consistently playing in the top six.
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