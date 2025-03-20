Fantasy Hockey
William Nylander

William Nylander News: Gets 600th NHL point

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Nylander put up two assists in a 4-3 win over the Rangers on Thursday.

He fired three shots. The first assist was Nylander's 600th NHL point (672 games). He had his nine-game point streak snapped Wednesday, but he got right back on the proverbial horse against the Rangers. Nylander sits second on the Leafs with 73 points (38 goals, 35 assists) and second on the NHL goal list, behind Leon Draisaitl.

William Nylander
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
