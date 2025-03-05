Fantasy Hockey
William Nylander headshot

William Nylander News: Helps out on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Nylander notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Nylander helped out on an Auston Matthews tally in the second period. With two goals and six assists over seven games since returning from his stint with Team Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Nylander is on a roll. The 28-year-old is up to 63 points (23 on the power play), 203 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 62 appearances this season as one of the Maple Leafs' most reliable forwards.

William Nylander
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
