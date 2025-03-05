William Nylander News: Helps out on power play

Nylander notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Nylander helped out on an Auston Matthews tally in the second period. With two goals and six assists over seven games since returning from his stint with Team Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Nylander is on a roll. The 28-year-old is up to 63 points (23 on the power play), 203 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 62 appearances this season as one of the Maple Leafs' most reliable forwards.