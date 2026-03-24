William Nylander News: Hits 25-goal mark on season
Nylander scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 win over the Bruins on Tuesday. He fired a game high six shots.
His goal stood as the winner. It came early in the third frame after the Bruins had successfully killed off a five-minute major to Nikita Zadorov. Nylander has a modest three-game, four-point scoring streak on the go; it includes two goals, two assists and 11 shots. The goal was his 25th of the season. Nylander has put up at least 25 goals in six of his last seven seasons. He and John Tavares sit tied for second in goals on the team, with the injured Auston Matthews (knee) still leading the team with 27.
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