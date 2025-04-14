William Nylander News: Nets goal vs. Carolina

Nylander scored a goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Nylander found the back of the net with his lone shot, burying a tip-in from close range in the early stages of the third period to give Toronto a commanding 3-0 lead. The 28-year-old playmaker has reached the 80-point plateau for the fourth consecutive season, but he's not heading into the playoffs in the best stretch of form since he's recorded only five points (three goals, two assists) over his last eight appearances.