Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
William Nylander headshot

William Nylander News: Nets lone goal on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Nylander scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Wild.

Nylander has found his goal-scoring touch again with four tallies over his last four contests. This was his first power-play point since Oct. 21. The 28-year-old forward has nine goals, four assists, three power-play points, 42 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 13 games this season. A point-per-game pace is the minimum expectation for Nylander as part of the Maple Leafs' productive top six.

William Nylander
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now