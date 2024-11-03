William Nylander News: Nets lone goal on power play

Nylander scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Wild.

Nylander has found his goal-scoring touch again with four tallies over his last four contests. This was his first power-play point since Oct. 21. The 28-year-old forward has nine goals, four assists, three power-play points, 42 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 13 games this season. A point-per-game pace is the minimum expectation for Nylander as part of the Maple Leafs' productive top six.