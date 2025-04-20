William Nylander News: One of each Sunday

Nylander scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and logged two PIM in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Senators in Game 1.

Nylander's pair of points came on the power play in the second period. The 28-year-old winger didn't log a multi-point effort over the last six games of the regular season, though his ice time was also down in that stretch as the Maple Leafs looked to build in some rest for top players even though they didn't have the cap space to scratch anyone. Nylander racked up a career-high 45 goals as well as 39 assists, and he earned 30 of his 84 points on the power play during the regular season. He'll be a strong scoring option throughout Toronto's playoff run.