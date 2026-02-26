William Nylander News: Plucks pair of apples in loss
Nylander recorded two assists and placed four shots on net in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay.
Nylander picked up both of his assists late in the contest, which included a primary helper on John Tavares' power-play goal. Overall, Nylander is up to 36 assists, 54 points and 90 shots on net across 41 games this season. The veteran winger has been on and off the ice this season, but has led the Maple Leafs in points per game when healthy. He remains an elite fantasy option and is on pace for his fifth consecutive season north of 75 points.
