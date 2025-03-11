Fantasy Hockey
William Nylander News: Point streak reaches six games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Nylander scored a power-play goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over Utah.

Nylander has been on fire in recent weeks and has cracked the scoresheet in his last six appearances, tallying eight points (three goals, five assists) over that span. The 28-year-old center has been one of the best players for Toronto this season and is on pace to average more than one point per game played for the third season in a row.

