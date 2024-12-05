William Nylander News: Pots power-play goal

Nylander scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Since Oct. 28, Nylander has not gone multiple games without a goal. He has 11 tallies and 20 points in that span, and half of his production has come on the power play. Overall, he's looking like one of Toronto's best forwards with 16 goals, 27 points (12 on the power play), 88 shots on net, 12 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 25 appearances.