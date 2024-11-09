Fantasy Hockey
William Nylander headshot

William Nylander News: PP sparks four-game point spree

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 9, 2024 at 9:20pm

Nylander scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-1 win over the Canadiens on Saturday.

He went coast-to-coast on the man advantage to score early in the second period. Nylander is on a four-game point streak, with all his points (three goals, three assists) coming on Toronto power plays. His 20.4 shooting percentage remains bloated well above his 12.6 career mark, so a goal regression is likely, but Nylander is still poised for his third straight 40-goal season.

William Nylander
Toronto Maple Leafs
