William Nylander News: Reunited and it feels so good

Nylander had a goal and two assists in a 6-4 win over the Jets on Monday.

Toronto head coach Craig Berube shuffled lines and power-play units, and he reunited Willie with John Tavares at 5-on-5. Max Pacioretty joined them and the results were immediate. Together, they produced four goals and five assists. Nylander had gone three games without a point, but this outburst gives him 10 points, including six goals, in 10 games. The reunion tour is a great thing for the Leafs and fantasy managers alike.