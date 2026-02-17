William Nylander News: Scores, assists in win

Nylander registered a goal and an assist in Sweden's 5-1 win over Latvia in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

The Swedes needed to win to secure a spot in the quarterfinals, and Nylander was one of three players who recorded a goal and at least two points in what turned out to be an easy win. The Maple Leafs star has four points (two goals, two assists) in four games so far in the Olympic campaign.