William Nylander headshot

William Nylander News: Scores, assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Nylander registered a goal and an assist in Sweden's 5-1 win over Latvia in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

The Swedes needed to win to secure a spot in the quarterfinals, and Nylander was one of three players who recorded a goal and at least two points in what turned out to be an easy win. The Maple Leafs star has four points (two goals, two assists) in four games so far in the Olympic campaign.

William Nylander
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Nylander See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Nylander See More
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
10 days ago
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
Author Image
Jan Levine
14 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Corey Abbott
14 days ago
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto
NHL
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto
Author Image
Michael Finewax
30 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 13
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 13
Author Image
Corey Abbott
35 days ago