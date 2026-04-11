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William Nylander News: Scores both goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Nylander scored twice on five shots, including once on the power play, in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.

Nylander had gone four games without a goal prior to Saturday. He got the Maple Leafs within a goal in the second period, but the Panthers held them off and pulled away in the third. Nylander has played well in less-than-ideal circumstances this season, racking up 28 goals, 75 points (21 on the power play), 150 shots on net and a minus-13 rating over 63 appearances in his first campaign significantly impacted by injuries since he was limited to 54 games in 2018-19.

William Nylander
Toronto Maple Leafs
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