William Nylander News: Scores goal No. 20

Nylander potted two goals in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

His empty-netter inside the final two minutes gave Nylander his 20th goal of the season, making him the fifth player this season to reach that plateau after Leon Draisaitl (23), Kirill Kaprizov (22), Brayden Point (21) and Sam Reinhart (20). Nylander pocketed 40 goals in each of the prior two campaigns, but the 28-year-old might shoot past that milestone in 2024-25 given that he needed only 32 games to produce half that total.