William Nylander News: Scores in comeback win

Nylander had a goal, sevens shots on net and one block in Saturday's 7-3 win over Montreal.

Nylander raced to a loose puck in the neutral zone, fought off Lane Hutson and deked Sam Montembeault early in the third period. The marker tied the game at 3-3 after Toronto had fallen behind by a 3-0 score after the first period. It was Nylander's third goal in the last two games and his team-leading 27th this season. The seven shots upped his season total to 157, which ranks ninth in the NHL.