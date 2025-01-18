Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
William Nylander headshot

William Nylander News: Scores in comeback win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 9:00pm

Nylander had a goal, sevens shots on net and one block in Saturday's 7-3 win over Montreal.

Nylander raced to a loose puck in the neutral zone, fought off Lane Hutson and deked Sam Montembeault early in the third period. The marker tied the game at 3-3 after Toronto had fallen behind by a 3-0 score after the first period. It was Nylander's third goal in the last two games and his team-leading 27th this season. The seven shots upped his season total to 157, which ranks ninth in the NHL.

William Nylander
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now