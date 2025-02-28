William Nylander News: Scores in Friday's win

Nylander scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Nylander tallied in the second period, ending a five-game goal drought following his Feb. 4 hat trick versus the Flames. The 28-year-old also saw 19:03 of ice time Friday, alleviating any concerns about the injury that made him unavailable for overtime against the Bruins on Tuesday. Nylander is up to 34 goals, 59 points, 192 shots on net and a plus-4 rating across 59 appearances this season.