William Nylander News: Seven-game, eight-point streak

Nylander scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-4 win over Anaheim.

Both came on the power play. Nylander has eight points (five goals, three assists) on his current seven game scoring streak (19 shots). He has three power-play goals and one power-play assist on the streak. Nylander will need to carry the team if Auston Matthews (lower body) is out for long. AM34 left Thursday's game after a dirty knee-on-knee hit from Radko Gudas. He was unable to bear weight on his left leg.