William Nylander News: Seven-game, eight-point streak
Nylander scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-4 win over Anaheim.
Both came on the power play. Nylander has eight points (five goals, three assists) on his current seven game scoring streak (19 shots). He has three power-play goals and one power-play assist on the streak. Nylander will need to carry the team if Auston Matthews (lower body) is out for long. AM34 left Thursday's game after a dirty knee-on-knee hit from Radko Gudas. He was unable to bear weight on his left leg.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Nylander See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12Yesterday
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Landing Versatility in Hot Streaks4 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?4 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 49 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, February 2813 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Nylander See More