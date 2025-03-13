Fantasy Hockey
William Nylander headshot

William Nylander News: Seven-game, nine-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Nylander picked up an assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

He fired six shots. The assist stretched Nylander's point streak to seven games and nine games, including six assists (23 shots). Four of those points have come with the man advantage (one goal, three assists). Nylander continues to sit second in the NHL in goals with 36 this season, and he remains on pace to hit the 40-goal mark for the third straight season. But he's hovering slightly above a point-per-game pace (67 in 65 contests), rather than flirting with a century like he did last year (98).

