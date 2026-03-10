William Nylander headshot

William Nylander News: Six-game point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 8:48pm

Nylander scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-1 loss to Montreal.

Nylander is riding a six-game point streak that includes four goals and two assists. He has found the scoresheet in nine of his last 10 contests (five goals, seven assists). Nylander continues to lead the Maple Leafs with 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) in just 48 appearances. He sits 11th in the league in points per game.

William Nylander
Toronto Maple Leafs
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Nylander
