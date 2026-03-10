William Nylander News: Six-game point streak
Nylander scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-1 loss to Montreal.
Nylander is riding a six-game point streak that includes four goals and two assists. He has found the scoresheet in nine of his last 10 contests (five goals, seven assists). Nylander continues to lead the Maple Leafs with 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) in just 48 appearances. He sits 11th in the league in points per game.
