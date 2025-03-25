William Nylander News: Third straight 40-goal season

Nylander had two goals and two assists Tuesday in a 7-2 win over the Flyers.

One goal came on the power play. Nylander has reached the 40-goal plateau for the third straight season. He's now the fourth Maple Leaf to have three consecutive 40-goal seasons. Nylander joins Auston Matthews (five; 2019-20 to 2023-24), Rick Vaive (three; 1981-82 to 1983-84) and Lanny McDonald (three; 1976-77 to 1978-79). He's nine goals behind league leader Leon Draisaitl, who is sidelined by an undisclosed injury, with 11 games left. It's unlikely Nylander can overtake him for the Rocket Richard, but with continued heat, he might hit the 90-point mark. He currently has 40 goals, 37 assists and 232 shots in 71 contests.