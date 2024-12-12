Fantasy Hockey
William Nylander headshot

William Nylander News: Tied for fourth in NHL goal chase

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 12, 2024 at 9:54pm

Nylander scored a goal Thursday in a 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Nylander hasn't put up a multi-point game in eight contests, but he does have five points, including four goals in that span. He has 18 goals and 11 assists in 29 games this season, and is a strong sniper on fantasy squads. Nylander's 18 snipes have him in a three-way tie with Kirill Kaprizov and Mikko Rantanen for fourth in the NHL.

