William Nylander News: Two-point effort Wednesday

Nylander produced an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.

Both points came in the final five minutes of the third period as the Maple Leafs rallied from a 3-1 deficit. Nylander has delivered five multi-point performances in the last nine games, and on the season he's piled up an impressive 12 goals and 20 points in 18 contests as he hunts for his third straight 40-goal campaign.