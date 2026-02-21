William Stromgren News: Another three-point game Saturday

Stromgren scored twice and added an assist in AHL Calgary's 4-3 win over San Jose on Saturday.

Stromgren has consecutive three-point efforts after an 11-game span without such a performance. For the season, the 22-year-old winger is up to 10 goals, 37 points and a plus-6 rating over 45 appearances. Stromgren has displayed growth in the last couple of AHL campaigns, so it seems to be only a matter of time before he's pushing for regular NHL minutes.