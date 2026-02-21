William Stromgren headshot

William Stromgren News: Another three-point game Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Stromgren scored twice and added an assist in AHL Calgary's 4-3 win over San Jose on Saturday.

Stromgren has consecutive three-point efforts after an 11-game span without such a performance. For the season, the 22-year-old winger is up to 10 goals, 37 points and a plus-6 rating over 45 appearances. Stromgren has displayed growth in the last couple of AHL campaigns, so it seems to be only a matter of time before he's pushing for regular NHL minutes.

William Stromgren
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Stromgren See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Stromgren See More
2021-22 NHL Top 200 Prospects (No. 51-200)
NHL
2021-22 NHL Top 200 Prospects (No. 51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
October 4, 2021
2021 NHL Entry Draft: A Comprehensive Preview
NHL
2021 NHL Entry Draft: A Comprehensive Preview
Author Image
Jon Litterine
July 21, 2021