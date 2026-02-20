William Stromgren News: Picks up three points in AHL win
Stromgren scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Calgary's 5-4 overtime win over Bakersfield on Friday.
Stromgren has two goals and three helpers over his last four contests. He previously endured an eight-game slump, with seven of those scoreless outings coming after his first NHL stint. Overall, Stromgren has eight goals, 34 points and a plus-2 rating in 44 AHL appearances this season.
