William Stromgren News: Picks up three points in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Stromgren scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Calgary's 5-4 overtime win over Bakersfield on Friday.

Stromgren has two goals and three helpers over his last four contests. He previously endured an eight-game slump, with seven of those scoreless outings coming after his first NHL stint. Overall, Stromgren has eight goals, 34 points and a plus-2 rating in 44 AHL appearances this season.

William Stromgren
Calgary Flames
