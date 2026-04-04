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William Villeneuve News: Brought back to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 4:06pm

Villeneuve was recalled from AHL Toronto on Saturday.

Villeneuve was called up on an emergency basis, with Oliver Ekman-Larsson (lower body) ruled out for Saturday's contest. Across 58 games in the AHL this season, Villeneuve has three goals, 25 assists and 85 shots on net. While Toronto has six healthy defensemen on its roster, the young blueliner has a chance to make his NHL debut soon, especially if Ekman-Larsson remains out for an extended period of time.

William Villeneuve
Toronto Maple Leafs
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