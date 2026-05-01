William Villeneuve News: Collects three helpers in AHL win
Villeneuve recorded three assists in AHL Toronto's 6-2 win over Laval in Game 2 on Friday.
Villeneuve has five points over five playoff outings. He took a slight step back with 30 points across 61 regular-season contests for the Marlies this season. Villeneuve also made three appearances late in the NHL campaign, logging two shots on net and five blocked shots. The 24-year-old defenseman is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason.
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