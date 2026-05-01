William Villeneuve headshot

William Villeneuve News: Collects three helpers in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Villeneuve recorded three assists in AHL Toronto's 6-2 win over Laval in Game 2 on Friday.

Villeneuve has five points over five playoff outings. He took a slight step back with 30 points across 61 regular-season contests for the Marlies this season. Villeneuve also made three appearances late in the NHL campaign, logging two shots on net and five blocked shots. The 24-year-old defenseman is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

William Villeneuve
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Villeneuve See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Villeneuve See More
2020 NHL Entry Draft Rankings
NHL
2020 NHL Entry Draft Rankings
Author Image
Jon Litterine
June 12, 2020