William Villeneuve News: Getting another call-up
Villeneuve will be recalled from AHL Toronto prior to Thursday's game versus the Islanders, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
It's expected Villeneuve will make his NHL debut Thursday. He'll be on the NHL roster again just a day after his most recent demotion because Brandon Carlo (lower body) sustained an injury versus the Capitals on Wednesday.
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