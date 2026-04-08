William Villeneuve headshot

William Villeneuve News: Headed back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Villeneuve was sent down to AHL Toronto on Wednesday.

Villeneuve has yet to make his NHL debut, and it seems like he will have to wait at least a little longer. The move to return the 24-year-old blueliner to the minors would seem to indicate that Oliver Ekman-Larsson (lower body) will be good to go for Wednesday's matchup with the Capitals.

William Villeneuve
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Villeneuve See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Villeneuve See More
2020 NHL Entry Draft Rankings
NHL
2020 NHL Entry Draft Rankings
Author Image
Jon Litterine
June 12, 2020