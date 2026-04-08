William Villeneuve News: Headed back to minors
Villeneuve was sent down to AHL Toronto on Wednesday.
Villeneuve has yet to make his NHL debut, and it seems like he will have to wait at least a little longer. The move to return the 24-year-old blueliner to the minors would seem to indicate that Oliver Ekman-Larsson (lower body) will be good to go for Wednesday's matchup with the Capitals.
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