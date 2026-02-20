William Villeneuve headshot

William Villeneuve News: Reassigned to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 12:18pm

Villeneuve was returned to AHL Toronto on Friday.

Villeneuve was summoned to the Maple Leafs on Wednesday to practice with the big club. With the NHL taking a break for the Olympics, Villeneuve didn't have an opportunity to get into any game action during his short stint with the Leafs.

William Villeneuve
Toronto Maple Leafs
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Villeneuve See More
