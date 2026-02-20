William Villeneuve News: Reassigned to minors
Villeneuve was returned to AHL Toronto on Friday.
Villeneuve was summoned to the Maple Leafs on Wednesday to practice with the big club. With the NHL taking a break for the Olympics, Villeneuve didn't have an opportunity to get into any game action during his short stint with the Leafs.
