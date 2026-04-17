William Villeneuve headshot

William Villeneuve News: Sent down to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Villeneuve was returned to AHL Toronto on Friday.

Villeneuve saw action in just three NHL games this year in which he recorded five blocks, two shots and one hit while averaging 17:20 of ice time. In the minors this year, the 24-year-old defenseman has been significantly more productive, racking up 29 points in 59 contests.

William Villeneuve
Toronto Maple Leafs
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