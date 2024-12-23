William Wallinder News: Recalled by Detroit
Wallinder was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Monday.
Wallinder was drafted by the Red Wings with the 32nd overall pick in 2020, but he hasn't yet made his NHL debut. However, he'll join the Red Wings after Simon Edvinsson (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday. Wallinder will presumably serve as an extra defenseman and seems unlikely to have much of a role if he sees any game action.
