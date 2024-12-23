Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
William Wallinder headshot

William Wallinder News: Recalled by Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 3:04pm

Wallinder was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Monday.

Wallinder was drafted by the Red Wings with the 32nd overall pick in 2020, but he hasn't yet made his NHL debut. However, he'll join the Red Wings after Simon Edvinsson (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday. Wallinder will presumably serve as an extra defenseman and seems unlikely to have much of a role if he sees any game action.

William Wallinder
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now