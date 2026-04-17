Wojciech Stachowiak News: Collects trio of assists in AHL win
Stachowiak recorded three assists in AHL Grand Rapids' 8-0 win over Milwaukee on Friday.
Stachowiak has four goals and 11 assists over his last nine contests. Through 48 appearances between Grand Rapids and Syracuse this season, he has 13 goals and 32 points. Stachowiak is slated for restricted free agency this summer.
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