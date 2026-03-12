Wojciech Stachowiak News: Flipped in AHL deal

Wojciech Stachowiak headshot

March 12, 2026

Stachowiak and Michael Milne were traded to the Red Wings from the Lightning in exchange for Ian Mitchell on Thursday.

It's just a minor-league trade, with Stachowiak set to join AHL Grand Rapids. He put up 17 points in 38 games with AHL Syracuse and added one assist in two contests for Germany at the Olympics. Stachowiak is set for restricted free agency this summer.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wojciech Stachowiak
