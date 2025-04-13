Wyatt Aamodt News: Scores in second NHL game

Aamodt scored a goal, added four hits and blocked four shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Aamodt sparked the Avalanche's third-period comeback, getting them on the board at 10:05 of the third period. The 27-year-old made his NHL debut versus the Kings on Saturday, earning the opportunity as a fill-in while the Avalanche navigate injuries on the blue line. Aamodt is likely to be back with AHL Colorado shortly now that the Avalanche's regular season is over, but he'll likely come back up as a depth option if the Eagles exit early in the AHL playoffs.