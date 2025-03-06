Wyatt Johnston News: Another multi-point effort

Johnston scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Johnston stretched his point streak to eight games, as well as his goal streak to four games, in this performance. The 21-year-old has earned eight goals and six assists during the point streak, and he has multiple points in three straight contests. He's up to 23 tallies, 59 points, 169 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 62 appearances. From a scoring perspective, he's been incredibly reliable in recent weeks, and fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to have him in their lineups despite a relative lack of non-scoring production.