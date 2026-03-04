Wyatt Johnston headshot

Wyatt Johnston News: Another two-point effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 7:50am

Johnston recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

Johnston didn't crack the scoresheet in the 6-1 win over the Canucks on Monday, but he continued his torrid scoring pace Tuesday with another multi-point effort. He has recorded two or more points in three of his last four games and is up to 65 points (33 goals, 32 assists) across 61 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. He's on pace to establish a new career-high mark in points and already tied his personal-best in goals with 33, previously established in the 2024-25 campaign.

Wyatt Johnston
Dallas Stars
