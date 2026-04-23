Wyatt Johnston News: Clutches up in double-overtime win

Johnston scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 double-overtime win over the Wild in Game 3.

Johnston's already impressive resume got another bullet point for his work Wednesday. He helped out on Matt Duchene's equalizer in the third period before scoring the game-winner at 12:10 of the second overtime frame to make the Wild pay for Danila Yurov's puck-over-glass penalty. Johnston has torched Minnesota for three goals and two assists over three contests in this series. He's seen postseason action in all four of his NHL campaigns, and prior to this year, he had 18 goals and 32 points over 56 playoff outings. Johnston is already well on his way to surpassing the 10 points he had in 18 playoff contests a year ago.