Wyatt Johnston News: Contributes power-play helper

Johnston logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Johnston has earned five points, including three on the power play and one shorthanded, over his last three games. The 21-year-old has thrived even when moving around the lineup this season as he continues to prove himself a key part of the Stars' future. He's now at 50 points (15 on the power play) with 154 shots on net and a plus-11 rating across 57 appearances this season.