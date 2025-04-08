Wyatt Johnston News: Delivers assist in overtime loss

Johnston recorded a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Johnston's six-game goal streak came to an end versus the Penguins on Saturday, and he was also held off the scoresheet Sunday in Minnesota. The 21-year-old center bounced back Tuesday by setting up Mikko Rantanen's opening tally. Johnston is now at 31 goals, 38 assists, 194 shots on net, 44 hits, 44 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 78 appearances. Barring a slump to end the regular season, he'll be able to claim his first 70-point campaign in his third year as an NHLer.