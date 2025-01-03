Wyatt Johnston News: Distributes two assists

Johnston notched two assists and two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Johnston's point streak is up to five games (three goals, five assists). He's found a home on the second line, and more important, the Stars' entire top six is producing at a better rate in recent contests. Johnston is up to 27 points, 103 shots on net, 20 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 37 appearances and should continue to be one of Dallas' top forwards.